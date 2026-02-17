Trust Wallet Token Price Reaches $0.56 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $233.81 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,860,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.