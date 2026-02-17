Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.050-12.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5 billion-$17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.2 billion.

Leidos Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Leidos has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

