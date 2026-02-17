Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 7,961 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 38,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 104,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,326.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 234,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232,553 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 679,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

