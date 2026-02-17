Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $64.58 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,768,925 tokens. Frax Share’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax Share’s official website is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is the Frax Finance ecosystem’s volatile governance and utility token, renamed from FXS in the 2025 North Star upgrade. FRAX is not a stablecoin—the USD stablecoin is frxUSD. Holders lock FRAX to veFRAX to vote on gauges, parameters, and revenue policies and to boost rewards. On Fraxtal (Frax’s OP-stack L2), FRAX is the native gas and anchors incentives: users/builders earn FXTL points; governance can convert a portion to FRAX and apply Flox boosts tied to FRAX/veFRAX. FRAX follows a tail-emission schedule—about 8% annually at start, decaying by 1% per year to a 3% floor—to fund incentives, the DAO, and ecosystem growth. FRAX is not required to mint the stablecoin; frxUSD is minteredeemed via enshrined custodians and on-chain mechanisms. In short, FRAX aligns governance, network utility, and incentives across the Frax stack, while frxUSD provides dollar stability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

