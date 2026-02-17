CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

