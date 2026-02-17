Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE UBER opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

