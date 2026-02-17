Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 699,861 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,487,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 699,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $6,115,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,639,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $267,475,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1,477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,666,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,749,000 after buying an additional 2,497,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,174,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,217,000 after buying an additional 2,180,097 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TD stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

