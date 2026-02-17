Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,369,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $5,983,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

