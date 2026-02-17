Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFI. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1315 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

