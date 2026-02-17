Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stake Lifted by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 193,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $5,465,409.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 490,798 shares in the company, valued at $62,228,278.42. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,541,108.17. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

