Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF $CAOS Shares Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 8,514.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,564 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $84,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAOS. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,445,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. CAOS was launched on Mar 6, 2023 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

