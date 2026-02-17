Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 225.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after buying an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Tobam grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,342 shares of company stock worth $62,938,155. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $207.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

