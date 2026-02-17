Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) was down 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 and last traded at GBX 0.44. Approximately 535,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,596,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.

Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets. The Company also operates Chill.com, an e-commerce platform showcasing health, wellness, and lifestyle products from third-party brands. Chill Brands Group’s focus is on connecting quality consumer products with new audiences, driving growth for its brand partners across both physical and digital channels.

