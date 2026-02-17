Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) was down 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 and last traded at GBX 0.44. Approximately 535,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,596,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.
Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.
Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets. The Company also operates Chill.com, an e-commerce platform showcasing health, wellness, and lifestyle products from third-party brands. Chill Brands Group’s focus is on connecting quality consumer products with new audiences, driving growth for its brand partners across both physical and digital channels.
