Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $6,190,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,585,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,192,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8%

ZTS stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.