Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 148,459 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 180,578 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,423.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,423.0 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Funding Circle has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) operates an online lending marketplace that connects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking financing with individual and institutional investors. The company’s platform provides a streamlined digital experience for loan applications, underwriting, and repayments, leveraging data-driven credit assessments to facilitate access to working capital and term financing for businesses.

Founded in 2010 in London by Samir Desai, James Meekings and Andrew Mullinger, Funding Circle has grown into one of the leading peer-to-peer lending platforms globally.

