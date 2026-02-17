NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.6% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $78,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,040.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,053.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

