Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Underperform”

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

RIVN stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $363,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 738,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,650,279.84. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,154 shares of company stock worth $2,143,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,726 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 85,597 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 241,897 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 158,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

