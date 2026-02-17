Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 442,749 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $6,642,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $425.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,568.91. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

