HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 15,245 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $68,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SGOL stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

