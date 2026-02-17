Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.1429.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,743,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,811.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,423 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $70,356,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28,466.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 192,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $329.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $333.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

