Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.6364.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Aardvark Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nelson Sun acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,169.60. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $101,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,551,613 shares in the company, valued at $22,467,356.24. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AARD opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Aardvark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (ROR?). ROR? plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective ROR? inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

