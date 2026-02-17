256,730 Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 256,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $830,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,194 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Kodiak Gas Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

