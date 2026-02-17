TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24, Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 459,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. TFI International has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.55.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on TFI International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in TFI International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

