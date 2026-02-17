The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.7%

HCKT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,565. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $375.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 445,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 222,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 401,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 141,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group is a global strategic advisory firm specializing in business transformation, benchmarking and research. Leveraging a proprietary data repository and the Hackett Methodology®, the company helps organizations optimize performance across enterprise functions. Its advisory services span digital transformation, process optimization and operational excellence, enabling clients to identify best practices, streamline workflows and achieve sustainable cost savings.

Through detailed benchmarking studies and industry research, The Hackett Group delivers actionable insights into finance, procurement, human resources, information technology and supply chain management.

