Shell Asset Management Co. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth $1,724,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,621,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,385,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,435. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

