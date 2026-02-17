HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $64,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,608 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

