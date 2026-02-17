Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Ceva had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million.
Ceva Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Ceva has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceva by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceva by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ceva by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceva by 771.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 422.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ceva
Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.
Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.
