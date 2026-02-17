Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Ceva had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Ceva has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceva by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceva by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ceva by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceva by 771.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 422.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ceva in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

