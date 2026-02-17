Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

