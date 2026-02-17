Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.62 and last traded at $87.26. Approximately 700,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,619,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SGI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Somnigroup International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Stock Down 8.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon Dyer bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.40 per share, with a total value of $2,988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,120. This represents a 666.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Somnigroup International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,699,000 after buying an additional 371,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,429,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,160,000 after acquiring an additional 232,953 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,323,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter worth about $270,814,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,874,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Somnigroup International

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Somnigroup International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somnigroup International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.