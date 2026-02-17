Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Down 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 6,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 270,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Sysmex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $837.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan?based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high?speed, high?volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

