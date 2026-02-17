Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 942 and last traded at GBX 938.50, with a volume of 82166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936.

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 920.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 907.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £896.32 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Murray Income Trust

In other news, insider Angus Franklin bought 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.77. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murray Income Trust

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

