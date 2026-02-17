Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,040,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 920,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.20 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherritt International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt. Metals Other segment is comprised of buying, marketing and selling certain of Moa Joint Venture’s nickel and cobalt production. Its Power segment constructs and operates an electricity generating plant whereas The Technologies and Corporate segment consist of the metallurgical technology business and general corporate activities.

