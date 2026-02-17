Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Update

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 197,203 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 257,547 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,814 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ohmyhome in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Ohmyhome (NASDAQ: OMH) is a Singapore-based property technology company offering an integrated online platform for residential real estate transactions. The company’s core business focuses on simplifying the home-buying, selling and renting process through a combination of digital tools and professional agent support. Its platform features end-to-end solutions that guide users from property search and valuation to mortgage facilitation and post-sale services such as renovation and furnishing.
Through its website and mobile application, Ohmyhome connects homeowners, buyers and tenants with a network of licensed agents who provide personalized advisory services.
