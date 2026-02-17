Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,419 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 6.4%

NYSE KGC opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

