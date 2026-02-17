GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,127 shares during the period. Hello Group comprises 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,127,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,284,000 after acquiring an additional 546,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hello Group by 201.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 381,993 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

MOMO stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $772.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Hello Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $372.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

