Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,152 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PFE opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

