GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 429.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 881.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dnb Carnegie raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Pareto Securities lowered Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

