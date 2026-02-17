Feedback (LON:FDBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.98) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Feedback had a negative net margin of 279.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Feedback Stock Performance

Shares of FDBK stock opened at GBX 10.44 on Tuesday. Feedback has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.67. The company has a market cap of £4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Feedback

In related news, insider Emma Oswick (Stuart) bought 60,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £4,836.72. Also, insider Tom Oakley bought 60,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £4,872.32. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

