NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,244 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,244 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.7% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $429.64 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.98, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

