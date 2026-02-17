Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 53,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,051,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.
