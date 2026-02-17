Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 53,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,051,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.