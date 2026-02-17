Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 30,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,694, for a total value of £1,408,200.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 136 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,953 per share, for a total transaction of £5,376.08.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,009 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,857, for a total transaction of £38,917.13.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 143 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,773 per share, with a total value of £5,395.39.

On Friday, November 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total transaction of £542,400.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 4,738 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 3,242 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,955.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,753.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,197.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

