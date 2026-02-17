Woodward, Inc. (WWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 14.3% increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $379.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $403.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

