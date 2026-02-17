ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 264.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
ECP Emerging Growth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 66.89 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.69.
About ECP Emerging Growth
