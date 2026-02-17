Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 264.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.