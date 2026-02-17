Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 264.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation. The company also provides retail banking products and services; home loans for the mortgage broker and mortgage manager market; rural bank products and services; wealth management services; investments and funds management services, commercial loans, access to funeral bonds, estates and trusts management services, and corporate trustee and custodial services; and banking products and services to agribusiness participants.

