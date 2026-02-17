CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 4.5% increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 2.0%

CNP stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $33.24 and a one year high of $42.57.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

