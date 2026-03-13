Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Drops By 35.1%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,002 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 12th total of 47,750 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.60.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: HMCTF) is the state-owned operator and developer of Hainan Meilan International Airport, located in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Province, China. As the primary aviation gateway to China’s southernmost province, the company is responsible for the planning, construction, operation and management of airport facilities serving both passenger and cargo traffic.

The company’s core business activities encompass passenger terminal services, air cargo logistics, ground handling, fueling and aircraft maintenance support.

