SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,804 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 619,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 86,161 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

