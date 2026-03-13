Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.4167.

WALD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 466.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 690,441 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,425,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 225,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 224,905 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WALD stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waldencast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners.

