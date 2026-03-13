Capital Research Global Investors Buys New Holdings in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 282,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,386,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $4,353,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,863,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Key Headlines Impacting Firefly Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting Firefly Aerospace this week:

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLY opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

Featured Articles

