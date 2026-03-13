Capital Research Global Investors Buys New Holdings in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 282,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,386,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $4,353,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,863,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.
Key Headlines Impacting Firefly Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting Firefly Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alpha Flight 7 launched successfully and reached orbit, validating key Alpha Block II upgrades that reduce technical risk ahead of Flight 8; this is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Firefly Aerospace Successfully Launches Alpha Flight 7
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage and headlines highlight the successful return to flight and technical fixes from the prior failure, boosting investor confidence that Flight 6 issues are resolved and the program is back on schedule. Firefly Alpha returns to flight
- Neutral Sentiment: The company set a date to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 19 after market close — a near-term earnings event that could confirm revenue/backlog or show continued losses. Firefly Aerospace to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 19, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume spiked sharply alongside the launch news, indicating strong short-term investor interest; elevated volume can amplify moves in either direction. FLY Stock Jumps 6% Following Successful Alpha Flight 7 Launch
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the successful flight, Firefly has a recent history of explosive accidents and pre-launch delays that keep execution and safety risk elevated; one successful launch does not eliminate program risk. Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket reaches orbit on 1st launch since explosive accidents last year
- Negative Sentiment: Financial profile remains loss-making and volatile (negative PE, wide 12?month range), so stock gains from technical wins may reverse if upcoming results or cadence of launches disappoint. Firefly Aerospace Shares Take Off After Successful Launch
Firefly Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLY opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19.
Firefly Aerospace Company Profile
Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.
Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.
