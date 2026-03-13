Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $17.77 on Friday. Penguin Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $933.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,711.54. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penguin Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 1,706,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,294,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 337,564 shares during the last quarter.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

